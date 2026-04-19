From barefoot walks to Bristol dreams

MAHARASHTRA : Kishor Lakhaji Bethekar, a tribal student from Maharashtra’s severely malnourished Melghat region, has secured admission to a one-year MSc in Education at the prestigious University of Bristol in the United Kingdom.

Hailing from Chilati, a hamlet of barely 400 people in the Amaravati district on the Maharashtra–Madhya Pradesh border, Kishor had never imagined he would receive a `55 lakh scholarship from the Maharashtra government to study abroad at a leading university.

His father, Lakhaji, owns just three acres of non-irrigated land—insufficient to sustain the family. Like many in the village, the family often worked on others’ farms and migrated for labour. Despite this, Lakhaji remained determined to educate his son under all circumstances.

Reflecting on his journey, Kishor invoked a proverb popularised by Nigerian novelist Chinua Achebe: “Do not see where I reached, but see where I came.” He is the first student from the Korku tribal community to secure such a scholarship and gain admission to a UK university. His achievement has sparked celebrations across Chilati, with his story now shared across Melghat as a source of inspiration.

Life in Melghat, Kishor said, is defined by survival. “The main struggle is getting two square meals and staying alive,” he noted, pointing to widespread malnutrition, poor schooling, inadequate healthcare, erratic electricity, and broken roads. “Even for basic education and health services, we walk several kilometres.” He credits his teachers for shaping his path. “They instilled in me the habit of reading and making my own notes. They told me education is the only way to break the cycle of poverty.”