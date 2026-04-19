Guwahati Diary: Railway sets up ‘Bihutoli’ in tribute to Zubeen Garg

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has developed a ‘Bihutoli’, a cultural ground, and named it ‘Zubeen Garg Railway Bihutoli’ in a tribute to the music icon. It has been developed with modern facilities, including a permanent stage area, dining hall, toilet complex, community space, boundary wall and an all-weather ground. “The initiative underscores NFR’s commitment to celebrating regional culture and honouring icons who have made significant contributions to society. The name stands as a symbol of Zubeen’s enduring legacy, especially during the vibrant festival of Bihu,” NFR Chief Public Relations Officer Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said.

New terminal boosts airport’s domestic grid

Terminal 2 of Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati has strengthened the airport’s domestic network. The operations at T2 commenced on February 22, marking a new phase of enhanced passenger comfort and operational efficiency. Airlines such as SpiceJet, Alliance Air, Air India Express, Air India and Akasa Air have transitioned to T2. IndiGo and international flights continue to operate from T1 and will shift in a phased manner. “T2 enhances the airport’s annual handling capacity to 13.1 million passengers, reinforcing Guwahati’s role as the primary aviation gateway to the Northeast,” airport authorities said.