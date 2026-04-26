‘Being a judge is lifelong responsibility, one never truly retires from the role’: CJI Surya Kant

JAIPUR: At a time when the independence and impartiality of the judiciary are under intense scrutiny, CJI Surya Kant observed that being a judge is a lifelong responsibility and that one never truly retires from the role.

At a conference, ‘The Bench Beyond Retirement’, organised by the Rajasthan State Legal Services Authority in Jaipur, the CJI said that former judges are like ancient stepwells—repositories of wisdom and experience that society can draw upon in times of difficulty.

He stressed that whenever the justice system faces a crisis or complex disputes, it should turn to these experienced individuals. “A wise judiciary does not merely respect such experience from afar but preserves and draws strength from it when the time comes,” the CJI said.

The CJI also recited lines from a couplet by Dushyant Kumar: ‘He is not a man but a complete statement.’ Reflecting on the lines, he told judges and judicial officers present at the conference, “These words have always resonated with me from the perspective of the judiciary. If you internalise them, public trust will not only remain intact but will grow stronger.”

The conference was attended by several former judges of various high courts and the Supreme Court. CM Bhajan Lal Sharma and Deputy CM Diya Kumari were also present.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Minister said, “This generation of retired judges has witnessed significant changes in the country. The judiciary is the guardian of the Constitution and the law, ensuring equal rights for every citizen. For those seeking justice, a judge represents hope. Judicial pronouncements lay the foundation of society, and the direction given by the judiciary is recognised and respected.”