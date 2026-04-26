Exit of the policy mind and its echo

That instinct for order has long defined Raghav Chadha. Chartered accountant by training, policy thinker by habit, and politician by necessity, he entered politics with an unusual sense of control in a space often driven by noise. His speech rarely meanders, his arguments tightly built, and even his disagreements arrive with preparation.

For years, he stood out as one of the more visible young leaders of the AAP in Parliament. In the House, he often came across as someone examining public policy with the care of an auditor—quiet, exact, and methodical.

His background was far removed from politics. Coming from a financially stable family, he studied at Modern School and Delhi University before qualifying as a CA. His time at London School of Economics further widened his outlook and strengthened his reliance on data and reasoning. This shaped his early public image, where he was noticed for arguments grounded in facts rather than ideology, especially among urban, educated voters.

Close ties with the leadership, especially Arvind Kejriwal, helped him gain trust within the party. Often seen alongside the leadership, he became a key part of shaping its economic messaging and policy communication. Over time, he emerged as one of the party’s prominent young faces.

His rise within AAP was quick, as the party expanded beyond Delhi into states like Punjab. After winning the Rajinder Nagar seat in 2020, he was given administrative responsibilities, including work with Delhi Jal Board. His later entry into the Rajya Sabha marked a clear step up in responsibility. In Parliament, he spoke on governance and regulatory issues.