From polio to podium in table tennis

UTTAR PRADESH: It was 1985. Banker Madan Mohan Nagar and his homemaker wife, Purnima, were facing a cruel turn of fate. Their three-year-old son, Tushar, was struck by polio.

It was a rare occurrence even in those days, and doctors were puzzled.

Tushar lay immobile; only his heart and mind were functioning. Yet the three-year-old showed an unprecedented zeal to fight back. He survived the scourge. Now 44, Tushar is a well-known chartered accountant in Lucknow.

To cap it all, in an amazing tale of overcoming adversity, he has also broken into the world’s top 50 para table tennis players. When the rankings were announced some time back, he stood at 49.

At three, he was bedridden for over a year. With his right hand paralysed, many believed he would never lead a normal life again. But his tremendous zeal and survival instinct kept him afloat. Thankfully, he also had parents who never gave up. They continued to believe in him and his future.

“When polio struck, only my heart and mind were functioning. I was bedridden. But my father, Madan Mohan Nagar, and my mother didn’t give up. They took care of me, and finally I could go to school after over a year,” he said.

The fightback was gradual. The first step was overcoming challenges—struggling to walk and learning to write with his left hand. There was a time when he couldn’t walk even 50 steps. Initially, he needed support, but gradually, with the care of teachers and parents, he overcame the challenge. He practised writing with his left hand and became proficient.

His dream was to become a doctor. But a government order forced him to change his course. He refused to give up and reset his plans to write new chapters of success.