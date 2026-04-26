From polio to podium in table tennis

UTTAR PRADESH: It was 1985. Banker Madan Mohan Nagar and his homemaker wife, Purnima, were facing a cruel turn of fate. Their three-year-old son, Tushar, was struck by polio.
It was a rare occurrence even in those days, and doctors were puzzled.
Tushar lay immobile; only his heart and mind were functioning. Yet the three-year-old showed an unprecedented zeal to fight back. He survived the scourge. Now 44, Tushar is a well-known chartered accountant in Lucknow.
To cap it all, in an amazing tale of overcoming adversity, he has also broken into the world’s top 50 para table tennis players. When the rankings were announced some time back, he stood at 49.
At three, he was bedridden for over a year. With his right hand paralysed, many believed he would never lead a normal life again. But his tremendous zeal and survival instinct kept him afloat. Thankfully, he also had parents who never gave up. They continued to believe in him and his future.
“When polio struck, only my heart and mind were functioning. I was bedridden. But my father, Madan Mohan Nagar, and my mother didn’t give up. They took care of me, and finally I could go to school after over a year,” he said.
The fightback was gradual. The first step was overcoming challenges—struggling to walk and learning to write with his left hand. There was a time when he couldn’t walk even 50 steps. Initially, he needed support, but gradually, with the care of teachers and parents, he overcame the challenge. He practised writing with his left hand and became proficient.
His dream was to become a doctor. But a government order forced him to change his course. He refused to give up and reset his plans to write new chapters of success.
“After completing schooling from Montfort Inter College, I pursued BSc (Biology) from Lucknow University with a dream of a career in medical sciences. However, while preparing for the medical entrance exam, a court order barred persons with disabilities from pursuing MBBS. I had no choice but to change my plans,” he said.
Tushar opted for commerce. He decided to become a chartered accountant. His hard work paid off, and in 2004, at 29, he earned the CA title. Simultaneously, he pursued law from Lucknow University and later set up his own CA firm.
Tushar got married in 2012 to Rati, an MBA, who proved to be the perfect partner in helping him realise his dreams. While his CA firm was doing well and he was achieving one milestone after another, the Covid-19 pandemic struck in 2020.
As lockdown brought life to a standstill, Tushar decided to take another passion to the next level—table tennis. He had always been interested in sports, and with ample time at his disposal, he began playing regularly.
His first playing partner was his wife, who is also a good table tennis player. Initially, they played on a table in his office, which was meant for recreation. As his skills improved, his wife and family encouraged him to take the sport seriously.
He joined professional training at KD Singh Babu Stadium. Gradually, he began participating in tournaments—first at the national level, then internationally.
He went on to win several state and national para championships. His first major international breakthrough came with a victory at the 2025 Jordan Para Open.
Last month, when the latest rankings were announced, he stood 49th in the world in para table tennis. Having entered the elite list, his next goal is the Paralympics—for which he continues to train with unwavering determination.