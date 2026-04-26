IMD issues heatwave alert for Northwest India as temperatures soar across regions

NEW DELHI: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued detailed heatwave guidance and advisories as several parts of the country are already facing abnormally high temperatures. However, the Northwest could get gradual relief after April 27.

According to the latest assessment, maximum temperatures in many areas of northwest, central, and peninsular India are ranging from 40°C to 44°C, with the highest of 44.5°C recorded at Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan. In several regions, temperatures are above normal by 5°C or more, indicating a developing heat stress across the country.

Heatwave conditions are likely in isolated areas of J&K, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and central India over the coming days.

Additionally, hot and humid weather is expected in coastal and eastern regions, while warm nighttime conditions are likely in parts of north India, further increasing discomfort and health risks.

In its extended outlook, the IMD stated that heatwave-like conditions will persist across multiple regions for the next seven days. This includes areas in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, and UP in the Northwest, as well as MP, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, and Kerala & Mahe in the South.

Moreover, hot and humid weather conditions are anticipated in coastal states, including Odisha, West Bengal, TN, and Andhra Pradesh, while warm nighttime conditions may continue in the northern plains.