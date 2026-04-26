Indian drug lord linked to D-network arrested in Turkiye with fake ‘identity’

NEW DELHI: Turkish authorities have arrested one of India’s most-wanted drug traffickers, Salim Ismail Dola, in Istanbul on Friday in a joint operation by the National Intelligence Organisation and Istanbul police, sources said.

His arrest is seen as a major blow to a multi-state synthetic drug network linked to India’s underworld fugitive Dawood Ibrahim. The development came on the heels of the recently concluded 12th round of India-Turkiye Foreign Office Consultations (FoC), which were held on 8 April in New Delhi.

However, it will not be easy for Indian authorities to bring the accused back as the two countries do not have an extradition agreement. Top sources said the accused may be deported to a neighbouring country where he has criminal cases registered.

Sources added that authorities are examining whether Dola and his network have any criminal records in Armenia or Azerbaijan so that he can be deported to either of those countries.