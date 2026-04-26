PM Modi is best representative of Sangh, says RSS secretary Hosabale in US

NEW DELHI: In a rare first remarks, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) praised PM Narendra Modi by describing him as the “best representative” of the Sangh, who has been spreading the message of the organisation in his own unique way.

RSS general secretary Dattatreaya Hosabale, who has been on a tour to the UK and the US to reach out to intellectuals and academics, on Saturday, said, “He (PM Modi) is doing these things in his own unique ways, all of them. He may not express the same words. For example, he said, ‘Ek Ped Maa ke Naam’. We have said, ‘plant a tree’.” Hosabale was addressing a conference in Washington.

Reportedly, for the past few days, Hosabale has been attending conferences in the US at the Stanford University in San Francisco and Hudson Institute in Washington and meeting a cross-section of the Indian diaspora.

The RSS leader said, “The organisation has laid down five focus areas for the next 25 years that include working for social harmony and cohesion, creating self-awareness and shedding the colonial mindset, instilling civic sense, strengthening family values and pursuing sustainable development models.”

He noted that many government programmes reflected the values espoused by RSS, including ‘Atamnirbhar Bharat’ initiative and the Five Resolves (Panch Pran) spelt out by the PM in his Independence Day address in 2022. “So, being a Swayamsevak, these things are natural to the Prime Minister,” Hosabale said.