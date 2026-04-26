Wheels of hope finally arrive

CHHATTISGARH: For the first time since Independence, around 650 villages in Chhattisgarh’s remote forest and far-flung regions are now connected by public buses.

Under the Mukhyamantri Gramin Bus Yojana, launched in 2025, the state government is expanding rural transport to link isolated settlements and tribal hamlets with district headquarters.

The dense, undulating terrain of the Bastar division in the south and the Surguja division in the north has long hindered development. Villages are often scattered 5 to 7 kilometres apart, hidden behind hills and thick forest cover. Though roads were built over time, many remained unused because there were few vehicles. Private operators avoided these routes due to low passenger demand, leaving residents to rely on costly and unsafe alternatives.

With a decline in Maoist activity and improved security, travel has become safer and more predictable. Villages once cut off by terrain and fear are now steadily connected to nearby towns. The scheme is restoring mobility to areas that previously had no access to public transport, sparing residents long walks to the nearest motorable road.

“The scheme has transformed lives in regions long isolated due to terrain and Maoist activity. People are now connected to mainstream life, and governance is reaching even the most remote areas,” Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said. Currently, 86 buses are operating on 87 identified routes, mainly across Bastar and Surguja. Officials said 12 more routes and additional buses will be introduced.

To sustain operations on low-traffic routes, the government offers a tiered subsidy: Rs 26 per kilometre in the first year, Rs 24 in the second, and `22 in the third, along with a three-year motor vehicle tax waiver. “This support offsets low ridership in forested areas and encourages private participation,” said D. Ravishankar, Additional Commissioner in the Transport Department.