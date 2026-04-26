Winds of change in hinterland

HARYANA: A transformative movement that began nearly six years ago in Haryana is reshaping the aspirations of rural youth, offering an alternative to cycles of drug abuse, crime and illegal migration. What started in a single village has grown into a community-driven effort guided by IPS officer Sagar Preet Hooda, currently posted as the DGP of the Chandigarh Police, rooted in mentorship and discipline.

Across parts of northern India, particularly Haryana’s rural belt, a troubling pattern had emerged in recent years. Youngsters, often lacking direction or awareness of opportunities, were increasingly vulnerable to substance abuse and risky “Dunky routes” for illegal migration.

The fallout was severe -- families burdened with debt, emotional distress and fractured social ties, while enforcement agencies struggled to contain the spread. What appeared to be a law-and-order issue was, in reality, a deeper social challenge. Limited access to guidance, weak community engagement and lack of constructive platforms had left many youth disengaged.

It was in this context that a small intervention took shape in 2018–19 in Jindran village of Rohtak district, the native place of Hooda. A group of local youth, supported by professionals connected to the village, established a free library and computer laboratory within the Panchayat Bhawan.

Hooda, who was then serving in the Delhi Police, helped shape the initiative. “We were clear from the beginning that access would be free and inclusive. Mentorship would come from those willing to contribute, and funding would remain voluntary from within the village,” he said, adding, “I contribute my share every year.”

Soon, the Panchayat Bhawan evolved into a daily hub of activity, where students began spending three to four hours preparing for competitive exams, learning digital skills and engaging in self-development. Sports competitions and youth platforms were introduced alongside, bringing structure and purpose to their routines.