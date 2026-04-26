Winds of change in hinterland

HARYANA: A transformative movement that began nearly six years ago in Haryana is reshaping the aspirations of rural youth, offering an alternative to cycles of drug abuse, crime and illegal migration. What started in a single village has grown into a community-driven effort guided by IPS officer Sagar Preet Hooda, currently posted as the DGP of the Chandigarh Police, rooted in mentorship and discipline.
Across parts of northern India, particularly Haryana’s rural belt, a troubling pattern had emerged in recent years. Youngsters, often lacking direction or awareness of opportunities, were increasingly vulnerable to substance abuse and risky “Dunky routes” for illegal migration.
The fallout was severe -- families burdened with debt, emotional distress and fractured social ties, while enforcement agencies struggled to contain the spread. What appeared to be a law-and-order issue was, in reality, a deeper social challenge. Limited access to guidance, weak community engagement and lack of constructive platforms had left many youth disengaged.
It was in this context that a small intervention took shape in 2018–19 in Jindran village of Rohtak district, the native place of Hooda. A group of local youth, supported by professionals connected to the village, established a free library and computer laboratory within the Panchayat Bhawan.
Hooda, who was then serving in the Delhi Police, helped shape the initiative. “We were clear from the beginning that access would be free and inclusive. Mentorship would come from those willing to contribute, and funding would remain voluntary from within the village,” he said, adding, “I contribute my share every year.”
Soon, the Panchayat Bhawan evolved into a daily hub of activity, where students began spending three to four hours preparing for competitive exams, learning digital skills and engaging in self-development. Sports competitions and youth platforms were introduced alongside, bringing structure and purpose to their routines.
“When young people are given the right environment, they naturally move toward meaningful engagement,” Hooda observed. “The transformation we saw in the village was both visible and encouraging.”
Encouraged by these outcomes, a wider network of professionals came together in 2024 to form the Haryana Professionals Forum (HPF), an informal collective of officers, lawyers, doctors, academicians and social workers. Consultations held in Hisar and later in Delhi helped shape its direction.
Today, many of them are working in their respective regions, focusing on youth engagement, skill development, legal awareness and environmental responsibility. The model remains simple but structured—daily supervised study sessions, access to mentors and counsellors, and community participation in operations. Each centre operates at an annual cost of around Rs 3 to 4 lakh, with plans to expand to at least ten more locations.
Alongside academic efforts, the forum has also mobilised communities through campaigns such as “Mhari Hari Bhari Hansi”, “Mhara Hara Bhra Uchana” and “Mharo Saaf Suthro Fatehabad”. These initiatives have encouraged cleanliness drives and environmental conservation, with more than two lakh plants nurtured over the past decade in schools, stadiums and health centres through community effort.
Rajesh Kauth, a senior government officer associated with the forum, underscored the broader significance.
“Youth engagement, sports and environmental initiatives are deeply interconnected. Constructive participation can address long-standing challenges like crime, disease and unemployment,” he said.
“The clarity of vision and sustained effort behind this movement make it worth emulating.” A central concern remains addressing drug abuse and the lure of illegal migration. Prateek Som, a Delhi-based lawyer associated with HPF, said, “The fight against drugs and Dunky routes cannot be limited to enforcement or courts.
It must begin within families and communities. Our youth have ambition—they need guidance and credible pathways. We aim to replace vulnerability with awareness and desperation with dignity.”
The initiative aligns with national efforts against substance abuse while reinforcing the importance of lawful, skill-based progress. Surender Hooda, a school principal from the region, noted, “This model combines enforcement with awareness. Workshops, counselling and direct interaction with youth have made prevention a central focus.”
Dr Ramesh Hooda, another community member, added, “The effort commands respect because it is rooted in genuine social commitment. It shows that collective participation can bring real change.”
To expand its reach, the forum has introduced the Panchgama Model, which groups five villages into a single unit.
As the model expands, this grassroots effort is shaping a generation that is not only skilled and confident but firmly rooted in values.