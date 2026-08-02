Border trade with China through Nathu La Pass resumes after six-year suspension

GUWAHATI: Border trade via Nathu La Pass, which had remained suspended for six years due to Covid-19 pandemic and India-China border tensions, resumed on Saturday.

A special inaugural ceremony was held, which was attended by Sikkim’s Commerce & Industries Minister Tshering T Bhutia among others. Calling it a historic day, Bhutia said the resumption of border trade with China was made possible due to the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang.

Border trade through Nathu La will operate from Monday to Thursday and continue until November. The reopening is expected to inject fresh momentum into the local economy by generating business for registered traders, transport operators and other stakeholders dependent on border trade.

At present, there are around 35 tradable items between the two countries. Bhutia said the Sikkim government had already sent a proposal to the Director General of Foreign Trade, seeking the expansion of the list of tradable items.

Under the Nathu La border trade arrangement, the approved categories of goods, including handicrafts, handloom products, traditional religious items, and ready-made garments, can now be imported and exported. This year, 38 registered traders have been issued passes to participate in the cross-border trade.