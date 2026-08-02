Kabini full, can’t hold back 12K cusecs of inflow: Karnataka CM DKS

MYSURU: As Wayanad in Kerala is receiving good rainfall and inflows into the Kabini Dam reached 12,000 cusecs, there could be temporary relief for Karnataka as it has to adhere to the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee order to release 3,500 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu over the next 15 days.

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday said the state will release water to Tamil Nadu, as directed by the Cauvery Water Management Authority, which upheld the CWRC order, only after its reservoirs reach capacity levels. He, however, pointed out that excess inflows cannot be dammed indefinitely.

The chief minister’s statement comes amid rising protests over the CWMA direction to release water. He told reporters at the Mysuru Airport that Kabini Dam is receiving increased inflows, making it impossible to retain all the incoming water. He said, “Officials from both the Centre and state are closely monitoring the reservoir levels. No one can stop the natural flow of water.”