Raising the bar, one bottle at a time: Women-led start-up gives GI-tagged Adi Apong a modern identity

Adi Apong, a traditional home-brewed rice beer of the Adi tribe in Arunachal Pradesh, has been an integral part of the community’s cultural identity for generations. The heritage beverage received the Geographical Indication (GI) tag in January 2024. Now, a women-led start-up is working to preserve this indigenous brew while creating livelihood opportunities for local women and farming households.

When politician-turned-entrepreneur Oter Ering Tayeng launched Siang Beverages Private Limited in December 2024, she had two principal objectives: to preserve the traditional art of brewing Adi Apong and create sustainable income opportunities for village women and farmers. Her efforts are now beginning to bear fruit.

Based in Ayeng village in East Siang district, the enterprise specialises in three traditional varieties—Píjin Apong, Po:ro Apong and Mirung Apong. Prepared using natural, locally sourced ingredients, the beverages contain no artificial preservatives.

Established to preserve indigenous Adi brewing knowledge, the start-up combines traditional fermentation practices with hygienic processing, filtration,quality control, bottling and modern packaging. Its primary raw materials include rice, millet and traditional herbs sourced from local farmers. Oter says Apong is inseparable from Adi culture and forms an important part of Adi celebrations, festivals, rituals and social gatherings.

“Po:ro Apong is our heritage wine, prepared using age-old techniques passed down through generations. It has a distinctive smoky flavour that sets it apart from many other rice-based beverages of the Northeast,” she says.

She is among the first entrepreneurs in Arunachal Pradesh to professionally bottle and package Apong.Traditionally prepared fresh Apong has a relatively short shelf life, she says.“My wine lasts six to seven months. Enhancing the shelf life of our traditional rice wine and introducing it in premium bottled packaging is a milestone. It reflects our commitment to preserving our rich cultural heritage while embracing innovation and creating new opportunities for future generations,” says Oter.