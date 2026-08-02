Youth must turn Vivekananda’s vision into reality: PM Modi

MYSURU : AMID growing protests by youngsters and Gen-Z demanding greater government accountability, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called upon the youth to transform Swami Vivekananda’s vision of India into reality, saying that the country’s future rests on the strength, aspirations and character of its young generation.

Addressing a large gathering after inaugurating the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Youth Centre, Viveka Smaraka, in Mysuru, PM Modi said Swami Vivekananda embodied the spirit of India and the newly inaugurated memorial would serve as a centre for inspiring generations of young Indians towards nation-building, service and patriotism.

“I am confident that the Viveka Smaraka will become a pilgrimage centre for spiritual upliftment for seekers and devotees. Through this memorial, we must mould young people who place the interests of society, the nation, and suffering of the poor above their own joys and sorrows. Youth for whom ‘Nation First’ is the supreme guiding principle and whose life’s mission is the service of Mother India,” he said.