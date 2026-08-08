Manipur CM announces free movement on NH-2, NH-37 for all communities

GUWAHATI: The Manipur government on Saturday announced the immediate reopening of national highways for free movement of people from all communities in the ethnic violence-hit state. The government announced that the Imphal-Dimapur bus service would be resumed.

The announcements were made jointly by CM Yumnam Khemchand Singh, DyCM Nemcha Kipgen and MLA Haokholet Kipgen in Kangpokpi, a Kuki-majority district.

The working committee of Naga organisation Tangkhul Naga Long welcomed the CM’s announcement on free movement for people from all communities, calling it a “bold declaration” by the government. However, it remains to be seen how the Kukis react.

National Highways 2 and 37 are Manipur’s lifeline. An inter-district “economic blockade” on National Highway 2, enforced by a Naga organisation on May 17, has still remained in force. The highway enters Manipur from Nagaland. Similarly, movement of vehicles on National Highway 202, which connects the Meitei-majority Imphal Valley with Naga-majority Ukhrul and Kamjong districts, has remained suspended following intermittent blockades called by Kuki organisations.

National Highway 37, which enters Manipur from southern Assam’s Barak Valley, is open, but movement of vehicles is often affected due to disruptions and extortion demands by myriad organisations.