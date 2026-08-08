Manipur CM announces free movement on NH-2, NH-37 for all communities

GUWAHATI: The Manipur government on Saturday announced the immediate reopening of national highways for free movement of people from all communities in the ethnic violence-hit state. The government announced that the Imphal-Dimapur bus service would be resumed.
The announcements were made jointly by CM Yumnam Khemchand Singh, DyCM Nemcha Kipgen and MLA Haokholet Kipgen in Kangpokpi, a Kuki-majority district.
The working committee of Naga organisation Tangkhul Naga Long welcomed the CM’s announcement on free movement for people from all communities, calling it a “bold declaration” by the government. However, it remains to be seen how the Kukis react.
National Highways 2 and 37 are Manipur’s lifeline. An inter-district “economic blockade” on National Highway 2, enforced by a Naga organisation on May 17, has still remained in force. The highway enters Manipur from Nagaland. Similarly, movement of vehicles on National Highway 202, which connects the Meitei-majority Imphal Valley with Naga-majority Ukhrul and Kamjong districts, has remained suspended following intermittent blockades called by Kuki organisations.
National Highway 37, which enters Manipur from southern Assam’s Barak Valley, is open, but movement of vehicles is often affected due to disruptions and extortion demands by myriad organisations.
In March last year, the Centre’s attempt to restore free movement for people on all roads in the state met with angry protests, with a mob attacking a bus of Manipur State Transport in Kangpokpi. One person was killed while several others were injured. Meanwhile, the CM held meetings with various community leaders in Kangpokpi on Saturday as part of the government’s ongoing peace-building and reconciliation efforts.
While inaugurating some development projects, Singh said Manipur has a history of about 3,000 years, underlining that its boundaries were formed and protected by all communities.
He added that people from all communities made sacrifices to safeguard the state’s territory. He lamented that some vested interest groups were trying to create confusion among people but stressed that there is a solution to every crisis.
The chief minister urged all communities to trust and support one another, emphasising that they should first consider themselves Indians and then Manipuris. He expressed concern that people are now hesitant to identify themselves as Manipuris.