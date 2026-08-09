18-year-old swept away in drain in southeast Delhi’s Sarita Vihar amid heavy rain

NEW DELHI: An 18-year-old youth was allegedly swept away in a drain after he lost his balance in southeast Delhi’s Sarita Vihar amid heavy rainfall, police said on Saturday.The incident took place on Friday evening when the victim was returning home from Noida, police said.

Two PCR calls were received on Friday at 8.31 pm at Kalindi Kunj police station and at 8.54 pm at Sarita Vihar police station regarding the incident, police said.

The victim has been identified as Ankit. The incident took place when he slipped near the drain and was swept away by the strong flow of water, DCP Hemant Tiwari said, adding that search operations were underway.

Rescue operations were launched with the help of the District Disaster Management Authority East rescue team and Delhi Fire Service. On Friday, the city witnessed heavy rainfall, bringing it to a standstill as roads went under water, traffic impacted and residential colonies were inundated.