Aniket Bhagwat: The architect who sees culture in landscapes

Aniket Bhagwat has quietly defined some of India’s most celebrated public spaces, believing that a landscape is more than the sum total of gardens, trees and aesthetics. To him, every piece of land carries memory of culture and history, which requires a physical expression.

Bhagwat describes his profession as “the mother of all arts”. It is a deeply personal statement as well, which spans a family legacy of three generations.

Bhagwat’s aesthetic geneology began long before landscape architecture became a term in India. His accountant grandfather worked at the Empress Botanical Garden in Pune, which turned him into a horticultural expert. When the British left, he became the superintendent of the botanical garden.

Bhagwat’s father, Prabhakar B Bhagwat, studied agriculture before travelling to Denmark to study what was then known as Garden Art. He later studied landscape architecture in England, becoming India’s first formally qualified landscape architect. Returning home in the 1950s, Prabhakar not only established professional practice, but also laid the foundations of landscape architecture education in India with teaching tenures at the JJ School of Architecture, IIT-Kharagpur and the National Institute of Design before establishing Prabhakar B Bhagwat Landscape Architects in 1973.

Aniket’s entry into architecture was accidental. He had little interest in pursuing architecture, but appeared for the CEPT entrance examination largely because of his close friendship with Bimal Patel, now one of India’s prominent urban planners and associated with the Central Vista redevelopment. Success in the exam set in motion a design journey that would eventually lead him to landscape architecture and, decades later, to becoming one of India’s most recognised practitioners.