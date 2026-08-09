Dard, data, daulat pitch by Rahul Gandhi at 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' event

LUCKNOW: Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday described India’s youth as the country’s “greatest strength”, asserting their power was unmatched and unparalleled. Addressing the ‘Chhatron ki Goonj’ event in Prayagraj, he told students and competitive exam aspirants: “You are the power and pride of India. When I say this, I am talking about every Indian citizen.”

The Congress leader said nations like China, America and Russia were often called major global powers, yet their strength paled in comparision to the potential of Indian youth. In a nearly 20-minute address, he took a jibe at the education system, noting that families spent hard-earned money on BA and MA degrees that failed to generate employment. Only a dozen out of every 1,000 youngsters, he claimed, secured permanent jobs.

“This evening, I want to speak to you about dard (pain), data, and daulat (wealth),” Rahul said. He argued that all doors of employment were “closed”, blaming a decline in manufacturing, difficulties in securing loans, exam paper leaks and artificial intelligence replacing jobs for hurting young people’s prospects.

Despite waterlogging and muddy patches at the venue, the event drew a sizeable crowd. On the recent student protests across the country, Rahul said the youth had “lit a light in the darkness” by confronting their fears and, in doing so, helped change the nation. “We will never resort to hatred or violence. We will change the system with love and affection,” he said, urging the audience to follow the same path. Students present at the venue raised concerns about hostel problems and competitive examinations.