Different strokes on delimitation in Tamil Nadu, Punjab

CHENNAI/CHANDIGARH: On a day the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) opened its cards on the controversial delimitation exercise, supporting it, as many as 37 Opposition MPs boycotted an all-party meeting in Chennai on delimitation chaired by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Saturday.

While SAD has just one MP in the Lok Sabha, the DMK with 30 MPs, AIADMK 4, DMDK 1, MNM 1 and PMK 1 boycotted the all-party meeting. The DMK and AIADMK said their stand on the issue remains the same and blamed the TVK government of violating procedures in calling the meeting. Both parties added that they would not support any move that would affect the state’s representation in Parliament in terms of percentage, emphasising the exercise should not be based on population.

In his pushback, TN education minister Rajmohan said those who chose not to participate had displayed “selfish politics” and could be acting in the interests of their new political friends, implying that the DMK is moving closer to the BJP.

In Punjab, SAD chief Sukhbir Badal said, “the SAD demands a fair and equitable delimitation that ensures equal representation to all states.” He added that his party supports the Union government’s proposal for a uniform increase of 50% seats across all states. The statement came a day after Badal met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi.