Disruption of public life won’t be tolerated: CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu asserted that the NDA government would not tolerate any activity that violates the law or causes inconvenience to the public. During an informal interaction with mediapersons at the TDP central office in Mangalagiri on Saturday, Naidu said the government would not remain a silent spectator if protests were organised at bus stands or on busy roads, disrupting normal public movement.

He slammed the opposition, alleging that protests organised by the YSRCP against ‘irregularities’ in Mega DSC were being attended by rowdies and ‘ganja gangs’ rather than genuine aspirants. Referring to the protest, he said those who participated in it were teachers selected through the Mega DSC recruitment process. Naidu said the orchestrated protest by the YSRCP had prompted teachers to unite and assert their self-respect.

He said the white paper released on the State finances had received a good response from the public, and helped create awareness about its financial position. He emphasised that people would understand the financial condition of the State only when the facts were explained to them clearly.

Naidu said the government would launch two major projects by the end of August. “The Veligonda project and the Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanthi project up to Anakapalli will be realised this month. The Sravanthi project will be extended up to Visakhapatnam next year,” he said.

The CM also said two important developments concerning Amaravati were scheduled for inauguration this month. These include the inauguration of the Seed Axis Road and quarters for MLAs and MLCs. “Construction activities in Amaravati are progressing rapidly despite the monsoon,” he said.