Mayka: Saving lives at the time of birth

CHHATTISGARH: For years, the monsoon brought fear for pregnant women in Abujhmaad, the dense, uncharted forest region of Orchha block in the erstwhile Maoist-affected Narayanpur district. Swollen rivers, muddy forest tracks and harsh terrain routinely cut off dozens of tribal hamlets from the outside world. For women who went into labour during heavy rain, reaching a hospital was often impossible. Home deliveries amid complications ended in the loss of mother or child.

To end this long-standing vulnerability, the Narayanpur district administration, under Collector Namrata Jain, launched MAYKA (Maternal Assistance, Yielding Knowledge-Care & Access). Named after the Hindi word “Mayka”—a woman’s maternal home associated with safety, comfort, unconditional care and protection—the initiative shifts pregnant women from remote villages to safe waiting centres 15 to 20 days before their Expected Date of Delivery (EDD), well before labour pains or emergency complications arise.

“The programme works on a simple yet novel resourceful premise: relocate pregnant women from remote villages to safe waiting centres 15 to 20 days prior to their Expected Date of Delivery, long before labour pains or emergency complications arise,” Jain said.

According to the SRS Special Bulletin (May 2026), Chhattisgarh’s Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) stood at 124 per 100,000 live births, against the national average of 87. Health Management Information System (HMIS) records showed Narayanpur’s MMR at 111.86. Ground evaluations found that most maternal deaths occurred not because of incurable medical conditions, but because women could not reach a healthcare facility in time.

Officials said eight strategically located MAYKA hubs at Ader, Mohandi, Irakbhatti,Dunga,Kudmel,Boranirpi,Maspur and Konge now serve as protective centres for more than 116 remote villages and 17,759 tribal residents across Orchha block.Launched with the onset of the monsoon in June 2026, the initiative has recorded more than 50 safe institutional deliveries in just a couple of months.