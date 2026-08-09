Meet Neelima Arora, the first woman in the world with thalassaemia minor to successfully scale Mount Everest

RAJASTHAN: It’s an exceptional feat of endurance, passion and courage. When Neelima Arora stood alone at Mount Everest on May 25, 2026, she wasn’t celebrating just a mountaineering achievement but the completion of a journey that doctors had repeatedly warned she might never survive. At 8,849 metres above sea level, where oxygen levels are barely one-third of those at sea level and every breath feels a battle, Neelima became the first woman in the world with thalassaemia minor to successfully scale Mount Everest.

Her remarkable feat has earned Neelima a lot of international recognition. But behind that historic moment lies a lesser-known but inspiring saga of exemplary determination, countless sacrifices, and a family that lived with months of anxiety and uncertainty.

Born and raised in Jaipur, B Tech graduate from IIT Mumbai (2001 batch) Neelima had never imagined becoming a mountaineer. Until a few years ago, mountains were never part of her life, as Neelima was working in California as a silicon validation engineer. But everything changed after a knee surgery. During recovery, she decided to challenge herself physically rather than allowing setbacks to define her.

What started as weekend hikes gradually turned into alpine climbing. Within a very short period, Neelima climbed Mont Blanc, the Matterhorn, Cotopaxi, Chimborazo, Aconcagua, and Ama Dablam. In 2025, she became the first Indian woman above the age of 40 to summit Ama Dablam, one of the world’s most technically demanding mountains.

Everest, however, was in a completely different league, and a rare disease made the potential climb even more dangerous. Neelima lives with thalassaemia minor, a genetic blood disorder that limits the body’s ability to carry oxygen efficiently.