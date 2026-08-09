Telangana coffee date for Rs 499, but there’s a catch

ADILABAD: For a lonely woman in the city, spending Rs 499 for a coffee meeting may not seem like too much. Even Rs 1,249 for a movie date may appear reasonable if all she is looking for is some company. There are offers for a shopping companion too, at Rs 1,499, an escort for an event or wedding at Rs 1,999 and even a 10-hour full-day package for Rs 4,499.
The offers, however, are not what they appear to be. Hyderabad police have warned women and young adults against a “Rent a Boyfriend” scam being promoted through social media platforms such as Instagram, Telegram and Facebook. The advertisements offer “personal companionship” and often come with discounts designed to make the services appear more attractive.
In a post on X on Saturday, Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar said cyber criminals were using fake profiles and attractive advertisements to lure people into the scam.
The advertisements are made to look credible, with photographs of young men, detailed price lists and assurances of confidentiality and safety. According to the police, however, the photographs may be AI-generated or taken from the internet, with no connection to the person behind the account. Once someone responds to the advertisement, the conversation moves to direct messaging. The fraudster may initially engage in friendly conversation before asking for an advance payment.
The request could be described as a booking confirmation fee, an advance payment or a refundable security deposit. Once the money is transferred through a digital wallet or QR code, the fraudster may block the victim and stop responding.
The police have warned that the consequences may extend beyond the loss of money. Phone numbers, photographs and other personal details shared during conversations can be misused for threats or blackmail. Meeting an unverified person in real life can also expose the victim to physical harm or other risks.
Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police said they were monitoring such fraudulent advertisements and taking legal action against those behind them. The police have advised people not to be tempted by attractive offers or discounted packages on social media, and to avoid chatting with or meeting unverified individuals. They have also warned people against making advance payments to unknown accounts or digital wallets.
Parents have been advised to remain aware of their children’s online activity and social media interactions. Anyone who comes across a suspicious post or becomes a victim of such a fraud can contact the National Cyber Crime Helpline on 1930 or register a plaint through government’s cybercrime reporting portal.