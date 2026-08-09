Woman dead as Mercedes, WagonR collide head-on in Delhi's Narela

NEW DELHI: A 70-year-old woman was killed after a Mercedes collided head-on with a WagonR on Saturday morning in Narela. Police said WagonR was thrown back due to the impact and hit a three-wheeler loading van parked nearby. Police said Urmila, a resident of Mamurpur in Narela, who was present at the spot, got caught between the two vehicles and died on the spot.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, police said, adding that the driver of WagonR sustained minor injuries and was given medical aid. After preliminary probe, they arrested the driver of Mercedes and lodged a case of fatal accident.

Sources said the Mercedes driver seemed to be under the influence of alcohol and a medical test has been conducted on him. The test report will ascertain his condition at the time of the incident and further necessary action will be taken accordingly, police said. Sources said the father of the accused is posted with Haryana Police.

A relative of the victim said, “The incident took place at around 8 am when my maternal aunt had gone to feed pigeons. The car collided with another vehicle. The impact was so severe that my aunt got caught between the vehicles and died.”