'2027 to be youth welfare year'

BHOPAL: CM Dr Mohan Yadav on Saturday announced that the year 2027 will be dedicated by Madhya Pradesh for youth welfare, and one lakh job opportunities will be provided to the youngsters every year in the state. Addressing the Independence Day programme at Bhopal’s Lal Parade Ground, the CM dedicated a big part of his long speech to the welfare of youngsters amid rising youth protests across the country.

“Youth is the vibrant symbol of Madhya Pradesh’s potential. The state government had observed the year 2025 as the Year of Investment and Employment, the year 2026 is the Year of Farmers’ Welfare, and now, taking this forward, we have decided to observe the year 2027 as the Year of Youth,” Yadav said.

“An indradhanushi (rainbow) strategy has been formulated for the youth’s welfare and holistic personality development.

The strategy has seven key pillars, including quality education, skill development, entrepreneurship and self-employment, and employment opportunities in the public and private sectors,” he added. “We’ve appointed more than 85,000 youth in government services,” Yadav said.