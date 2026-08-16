Giving a fresh life to pits

JHARKHAND : Concerned by shrinking forest cover around his village in Hazaribagh, Professor Rajendra Yadav found an unlikely tool for conservation: discarded fruit pits.
Yadav collects pits and fallen fruits, dries them, preserves their seeds and sows them where they can survive. Mango, neem, jamun, guava and other seeds are planted among bushes and open spaces, away from stray cattle.
Since 2020, Yadav says he has sown more than a lakh seeds, many now trees. A private college teacher and Ayurveda expert, he says the idea grew from concern about greenery.
“I was deeply concerned about the declining forest cover, but initially had no idea what I could do about it. One day, I noticed several mango saplings growing in an open area that were likely to be destroyed by goats and cattle roaming nearby. I began thinking about how to protect them from being eaten,” Yadav said.
He realised that thorny bushes found abundantly in Hazaribagh could give saplings a better chance of survival because animals generally avoid them.
“The mango saplings growing in the open inspired me and proved to be a turning point in my life,” he said.
What began as a solitary effort became a community exercise. Yadav began collecting discarded pits from people and later approached fruit vendors, asking them not to throw away rotten fruits
“I also requested fruit vendors not to throw away the rotten fruits but to keep it for me; I will come and collect them. Initially, they felt awkward, but after they came to know about my mission, they appreciated it,” he said. Vendors now call him when they have rotten fruit. Doctors, teachers, lawyers and others preserve pits at home for Yadav. Yadav dries and conserves the seeds until the suitable time for sowing.
“After collecting them from different people, I make them dry and conserve it for some time. As the suitable time comes, I sow them at a safe place like between the bushes or some barbed areas, ensuring that it turns into trees. The reason behind sowing in between the bushes is to protect them from the stray cattle,” he said.
Yadav also persuaded villagers to protect trees. Near his village, Doe, residents used some half-grown trees for ‘datun’, or chewing sticks.
“Initially, when I started the initiative near my village, Doe, after the seeds turned into half grown trees, villagers started using its stalks as ‘datun’ (chewing sticks). I felt very bad. Then I requested them not to pluck the stalk of the trees, which they agreed to, and now those trees have become full grown,” he said.
Yadav says environmental conservation need not always depend on large campaigns. “A single seed planted today can grow into a large tree that provides clean air and a healthier environment for society,” he said. Acquaintances say he makes time daily, setting out with a bag of pits. Dr Yogendra Vishwakarma, a homeopathy practitioner at Ichak, said Yadav’s dedication could benefit generations. “This generation might not take advantage of it, but the next generation would definitely enjoy the fruits of the seeds sown by Yadav,” he said. Vishwakarma also collects pits for Yadav.
“Yadav is fully dedicated towards his mission and is consistently moving towards it for the last 6-7 years. He has planted thousands of fruit pits during this period and he will definitely be remembered for his mission by the people living in this region for years,” Vishwakarma said.
Mohammed Usman, who has accompanied Yadav and helped plant the pits, said the results were visible. “Several pits sown by Rajendra Yadav has become full grown trees, be it mango, neem, guava, jamun or any other fruit. People are enjoying fruits of mango and jamun, sown by him,” Usman said.