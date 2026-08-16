Giving a fresh life to pits

JHARKHAND : Concerned by shrinking forest cover around his village in Hazaribagh, Professor Rajendra Yadav found an unlikely tool for conservation: discarded fruit pits.

Yadav collects pits and fallen fruits, dries them, preserves their seeds and sows them where they can survive. Mango, neem, jamun, guava and other seeds are planted among bushes and open spaces, away from stray cattle.

Since 2020, Yadav says he has sown more than a lakh seeds, many now trees. A private college teacher and Ayurveda expert, he says the idea grew from concern about greenery.

“I was deeply concerned about the declining forest cover, but initially had no idea what I could do about it. One day, I noticed several mango saplings growing in an open area that were likely to be destroyed by goats and cattle roaming nearby. I began thinking about how to protect them from being eaten,” Yadav said.

He realised that thorny bushes found abundantly in Hazaribagh could give saplings a better chance of survival because animals generally avoid them.

“The mango saplings growing in the open inspired me and proved to be a turning point in my life,” he said.

What began as a solitary effort became a community exercise. Yadav began collecting discarded pits from people and later approached fruit vendors, asking them not to throw away rotten fruits

“I also requested fruit vendors not to throw away the rotten fruits but to keep it for me; I will come and collect them. Initially, they felt awkward, but after they came to know about my mission, they appreciated it,” he said. Vendors now call him when they have rotten fruit. Doctors, teachers, lawyers and others preserve pits at home for Yadav. Yadav dries and conserves the seeds until the suitable time for sowing.