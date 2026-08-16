In a 1st, Independence Day function at Amaravati

VIJAYAWADA : The State government organised the Independence Day celebrations in Capital Amaravati for the first time on Saturday. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu hoisted the national flag at the Parade Ground in Rayapudi. “Swarna Andhra-2047” was the theme of the 80th Independence Day celebrations.

Addressing a gathering after receiving the guard of honour from police, the Chief Minister described the Tricolour a symbol of freedom, self-respect and national unity.

India achieved Independence through decades of struggle and the sacrifices of several generations of freedom fighters and martyrs, he said. Naidu recalled the contribution of the Telugu-speaking region to the freedom movement, and said Andhra Pradesh had faced several challenges in its history. He referred to the supreme sacrifice of Potti Sriramulu, the formation of Andhra State with Kurnool as its capital in 1953, the creation of Andhra Pradesh in 1956 and the bifurcation of the State in 2014.

He said the people of Andhra Pradesh had overcome every crisis with determination. Naidu said the NDA government had taken the responsibility of rebuilding the State after what he described as five years of “destruction” under the previous regime.

Claiming that the government had restored stability within 26 months, he said, “The State is moving from destruction to development, crisis to stability and uncertainty to confidence. The government’s objective is to create a healthy, wealthy and happy State through decentralised development and empowerment of all sections.”

Naidu said the State’s growth rate had increased to 11.3 per cent after government systems were put back on track. He said loans were rescheduled and interest burden reduced on 370 loans, resulting in savings of Rs 8,269 crore. During the past 26 months, the government had spent Rs 1.50 lakh crore on welfare and `1.34 lakh crore on development, he claimed.