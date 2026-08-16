India sets up panel on Teesta amid China’s role

NEW DELHI: India has set up a high-powered committee to examine the restoration and future management of the Teesta Barrage Project (TBP) in West Bengal, a move that comes amid growing Chinese involvement in Bangladesh’s plans for the Teesta River. The panel will assess current water utilisation, future demand and management of the river basin, including the impact of climate change, while also examining measures to strengthen the barrage and associated infrastructure, sources said.

The 12-member committee, constituted on July 10 and chaired by the Chairman of the Central Water Commission, has been given six months to submit its report. It includes representatives of Sikkim and West Bengal at the Joint Secretary level or equivalent. The Joint Detailed Technical Study, which brings together stakeholders for preparation of a Teesta River Basin Comprehensive Management Plan, held its first meeting on August 6.

The timing of the exercise is significant. During Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s visit to China in June, Beijing agreed to support Dhaka’s plans for management and restoration of the Teesta, including technical cooperation. Bangladesh has also sought Chinese involvement in a long-pending Teesta project aimed at improving flood control, irrigation, river navigation and dry-season water availability.

China has described its cooperation with Bangladesh on the river as not being directed at any third country.