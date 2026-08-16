L-G Taranjit Singh Sandhu renews call for Viksit Delhi

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Saturday called upon residents of the city to take the lead in India’s journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047, saying “Delhi must emerge as a model of excellence, safety and civic pride”.

He hoisted the national flag at the Lok Niwas on 80th Independence Day in the presence of freedom fighters and their families, representatives of resident welfare associations, students, youth icons and others.

Paying tribute to freedom fighters and the nation-builders who laid the foundations of modern India, Sandhu referred to PM Narendra Modi’s Independence Day address from the Red Fort, in which he outlined the vision of “Shakti Ki Saptadhara”, seven streams of strength that would drive the country’s growth.

Calling Delhi his “karmbhoomi”, Sandhu said that his association with the city spans nearly five decades. He stressed that governance in the capital should be guided by the principle of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, aur Sabka Prayas”.

Among key challenges, Sandhu highlighted Yamuna cleaning, combating air pollution, providing housing, affordable healthcare, improving safety for women, managing traffic and preserving heritage.