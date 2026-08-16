Patna Diary | PK promises 10,000 jobs for Bankipur youths

Jan Suraaj Party founder and newly elected MLA from Bankipur, Prashant Kishor, has promised private jobs to 10,000 educated youths of his constituency. He asked people to submit biodata of their educated children, and his party would arrange jobs for at least 10,000 youths. “If people from any assembly constituency in Bihar are to secure the highest number of jobs, it will be the residents of Bankipur,” he said while speaking at a school in his constituency as part of his ‘gratitude tour’ to thank people of his constituency over his victory in the recently held by-poll. “I have urged all my contacts to provide jobs to the people of Bihar,” he said.

Police didis to ensure women’s safety

The Bihar government has decided to deploy 5,000 police didis near government schools, colleges and other educational institutions to ensure the safety of girl students. The process of deployment of police didis will begin after ‘Raksha bandhan’. The specially trained cops will move on scooties and launch operations against anti-social elements.

They will be allotted areas of operation and accountability fixed. They will be held responsible if any incident of eve-teasing, sexual harassment or any other serious offence against women is reported from government schools, colleges and educational hubs under their jurisdiction.