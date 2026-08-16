Temple bells ring as aspirants chase calls for government jobs

BIHAR : Building careers under the shadow of a temple is a unique experience, shared by hundreds of job seekers every day. A temple is thronged not only by devotees but also by scores of young people chasing a dream — a government job. Many have succeeded, while others are waiting to taste the fruit of success.

Impressed by the efforts of those running a free coaching centre under a tent on the premises of Mahavir Temple in Sasaram, Bihar’s Rohtas district, even the district’s top officials visit the centre to guide job aspirants and improve their odds in competitive exams.

Job seekers were surprised recently to find RohtasDistrict Magistrate Deepak Kumar Mishra and Superintendent of Police Raushan Kumar among them. They provided valuable tips on preparing for various competitive examinations and instilled confidence in the aspirants to remain focused on their goals.

The DM and SP visited the coaching centre amid student protests over question paper leaks. The move helped the administration restrain students from taking part in protests, but the interaction also proved beneficial for the aspirants. After all, the top bureaucrats of the district were at their doorstep to offer guidance on shaping their careers.

Mishra, a 2019-batch IAS officer, highlighted the role of discipline, perseverance and optimal use of time in a student’s career.

“These three things are the key to success in one’s life,” Mishra said.

Mishra said one’s goal in life should be clear and there is no shortcut to success. A mechanical engineer from IIT Delhi, he cited his example to enthuse the aspirants. Before becoming an IAS officer and being allotted his home cadre of Bihar, Mishra had served in the Indian Railways and BPCL. “But my goal was to become an IAS officer, which I achieved,” he told youths at the coaching centre.