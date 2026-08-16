Waguv weaves its way back

JAMMU & KASHMIR : In Kashmir, a father-daughter duo is bringing a forgotten floor mat back into homes, reviving not just a craft but a piece of everyday heritage.

For generations, Waguv, traditional grass mats handwoven from dried rice straw and wetland reeds, was part of Kashmiri homes. Simple and practical, the mats helped keep homes warm during harsh winters and cool in summer.

But changing tastes and easy availability of synthetic mats, carpets and modern flooring pushed Waguv out. By the early 2000s, it had almost disappeared in Kashmir, while a younger generation grew up knowing little about the mat or the craft behind it. With demand virtually gone, artisans abandoned their looms and took up other work.

It was in this setting that Ghulam Hassan and his daughter Tanzila, residents of Roni Mohallah (Khurd) in the Mir Behri area of Dal Lake in Srinagar, decided in 2020 to revive Waguv weaving. “I knew the craft of Waguv making but there was totally no demand for it. People in the Valley had also forgotten about it.

However, I and my daughter with the support of the Handicrafts department decided to make an effort to revive the traditional Waguv making craft,” Hassan said. Tanzila, who is pursuing post-graduation in Persian at the University of Kashmir, took up the craft alongside her father.”

“I was interested in reviving the traditional Waguv as it has been part of our culture and lost its space in our homes to modernity. The Waguv, which is eco friendly, has many advantages not only being affordable but suited for our homes keeping in view harsh winter and summer heat,” she said.