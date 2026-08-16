Waguv weaves its way back

JAMMU & KASHMIR : In Kashmir, a father-daughter duo is bringing a forgotten floor mat back into homes, reviving not just a craft but a piece of everyday heritage.
For generations, Waguv, traditional grass mats handwoven from dried rice straw and wetland reeds, was part of Kashmiri homes. Simple and practical, the mats helped keep homes warm during harsh winters and cool in summer.
But changing tastes and easy availability of synthetic mats, carpets and modern flooring pushed Waguv out. By the early 2000s, it had almost disappeared in Kashmir, while a younger generation grew up knowing little about the mat or the craft behind it. With demand virtually gone, artisans abandoned their looms and took up other work.
It was in this setting that Ghulam Hassan and his daughter Tanzila, residents of Roni Mohallah (Khurd) in the Mir Behri area of Dal Lake in Srinagar, decided in 2020 to revive Waguv weaving. “I knew the craft of Waguv making but there was totally no demand for it. People in the Valley had also forgotten about it.
However, I and my daughter with the support of the Handicrafts department decided to make an effort to revive the traditional Waguv making craft,” Hassan said. Tanzila, who is pursuing post-graduation in Persian at the University of Kashmir, took up the craft alongside her father.”
“I was interested in reviving the traditional Waguv as it has been part of our culture and lost its space in our homes to modernity. The Waguv, which is eco friendly, has many advantages not only being affordable but suited for our homes keeping in view harsh winter and summer heat,” she said.
“This is a part of our own heritage and culture, and we felt that if we did not do something to preserve it, it could disappear forever. We have been working on it for last few years with painstakingly and perseverance. Today, people are again showing interest in Waguv and it makes us feel that our efforts have not gone waste,” Tanzila said.
The duo has appealed to Kashmiris to embrace Waguv again and make it part of daily life. They have used Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp to reach a younger generation and promote their products under the name “Kashir Waguv”.
“By the grace of the Almighty, the demand for Waguvs has increased from near zero a few years ago to around 20 per cent now. People approach us to buy Waguvs, either by visiting us directly or by contacting us through social media and WhatsApp,” Tanzila said.
The revival has also become a livelihood initiative. Hassan and Tanzila trained women in the traditional skill and now run an all-women Waguv-making unit with around 40 women, some still learning the trade. According to Hassan, the women work a few hours each day, earning an income while managing household responsibilities. It takes two artisans four days to make a 10 x 4 ft Waguv.
The craft received another boost when “Kashmir Waguv” was granted a Geographical Indication (GI) tag, recognising its distinctive regional identity and traditional heritage.
“The certification is expected to help protect the authenticity of the craft and prevent unauthorised use of the name, ensuring consumers getaccess to genuine Waguv products,” Hassan said.
The effort also received national attention when Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned Hassan and Tanzila in his July 26 Mann Ki Baat programme.
“Amidst that, Ghulam Hussain from Srinagar and his daughter, Tanzila, took a pledge. Both dedicated themselves to reviving the tradition of the ‘Vagu’ craft. Ghulam Hussain comes from a very humble background. He faced numerous challenges in this endeavour. However, his resolve to preserve ‘Vagu’ remained unflinched. And within no time, many people began joining this initiative. Ghulam Hussain significantly advanced this craft. He also received local government support for his mission,” Modi said.
He said ‘Vagu’ is rapidly gaining popularity and reaching other parts of the country. “I am immensely proud of everyone associated with this effort. Today, we are all emphasizing local products; we are moving forward with the mantra of ‘Vocal for Local.’ In this context, do consider making Kashmir’s ‘Vagu’ a part of your home as well.”
For Tanzila, the mention was recognition not only for her and her father but for artisans who kept the craft alive. “It was a reward for years of perseverance and an appreciation of the craftsmen involved in Waguv weaving. We hope this recognition will encourage more people to take up the craft and attract greater interest in traditional Waguv. We want to see it regain its past glory and become a part of everyday life in Kashmiri homes once again,” she said, adding, “Our motto is to revive Waguv. With PM’s appreciation, we hope the traditional Waguv will once again gain regain its popularity.”