A school where every child can shine

TRIPURA : For 22 years, Dr Ratnabali Ray Sengupta of Tripura has been running a school for autistic children. What began as an effort to educate her own son evolved into a social initiative that has helped many children with special needs.

Ratnabali teaches at Women’s College, Agartala. She founded the Vidya Welfare Society in 2004 to support and empower individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, including autism, Down syndrome and related conditions. The society provides education and skill-based training, along with therapeutic interventions based on individual needs.

Recalling the society’s foundation, Ratnabali says she was distressed and confused about her son’s future, wondering how and where she could provide him with proper training and secure his prospects. She went to Kolkata and admitted him to a special school. However, the school advised her to establish one in Agartala for her son and other children with special needs, as regular travel between Agartala and Kolkata would be difficult to manage.

So, she mobilised acquaintances, well-wishers and parents and established ‘Vidya’ with their support. She is the honorary principal of the school, which currently has 25 students, including four girls, and is run by the Vidya Welfare Society.

Before establishing the school, she visited several special schools in Kolkata, drawing on their experiences and incorporating the best practices into her institution. Her firsthand understanding of her son’s challenges and needs proved invaluable in developing and shaping the school.

Ratnabali says all expenses involved in running Vidya, including training and services, are primarily borne through contributions from parents. Over time, many socially committed and well-wishing members of the community became associated with the institution.

“We have many parents who are economically disadvantaged and are unable to pay the full fees. This makes it quite difficult for us to run Vidya.