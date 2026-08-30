Andhra Pradesh notifies interim fee structure for private medical colleges

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department has issued orders notifying an interim fee structure for undergraduate, postgraduate, and super-speciality medical and dental courses in private unaided professional colleges for the academic year 2026–27.
The fee structure has been revised by enhancing existing rates by 10% for undergraduate courses, and 15% for postgraduate and super-speciality programs over the fees notified for 2025–26.
The government stepped in to notify the temporary fee structure after the Andhra Pradesh Higher Education Fee Regulatory and Monitoring Commission communicated its inability to process and recommend regular fee structures for the 2026–29 block period.
Colleges prohibited from collecting additional capitation fees
The commission stated that it is currently not fully constituted, and is awaiting detailed rules governing its statutory functions from the State.
Under the updated structure for undergraduate MBBS courses, the annual interim tuition fee for A-Category (Competent Authority Quota) seats has been fixed at Rs 18,150, B-Category (Management Quota) seats at Rs 14,52,000, and C-Category (NRI Quota) seats at up to Rs 43,56,000. For BDS courses, the fee stands at Rs 15,730 for
A-Category, Rs 4,84,000 for B-Category, and Rs 14,52,000 for C-Category seats.
The commission also stated that it is awaiting detailed rules and regulations governing its revised statutory functions.
Following consultations with the Finance Department, the government issued G.O.Rt.No. 785, G.O.Rt.No. 786, and G.O.Rt. No. 787 on August 29, 2026, under Section 7 of the AP Educational Institutions Act, 1983.
Under the updated structure for undergraduate MBBS courses, the annual interim tuition fee for A-Category (Competent Authority Quota) seats has been fixed at Rs18,150, B-Category (Management Quota) seats at Rs 14,52,000, and C-Category (NRI Quota) seats at up to Rs 43,56,000. For BDS courses, the fee stands at Rs 15,730 for A-Category, Rs 4,84,000 for B-Category, and Rs 14,52,000 for CCategory seats.
For postgraduate medical clinical degrees, the revised interim annual fee is Rs 5,71,320 for A-Category, Rs 11,42,640 for B-Category, and Rs 66,12,500 for C-Category. Fee for postgraduate dental clinical degrees have been fixed at `3,92,783 for A-Category, Rs 7,85,565 for B-Category, and Rs 15,87,000 for C-Category.
The interim annual tuition fee for pre-clinical degree courses (such as Anatomy, Physiology, and Biochemistry) has been fixed at `80,937 for A-Category, Rs 1,61,874 for B-Category, and Rs 10,58,000 for C-Category seats.
Similarly, for para-clinical degree and diploma programs (including Pathology, Microbiology, Pharmacology, Forensic Medicine, and Community Medicine), the fee stands at Rs 1,78,538 for A-Category, Rs 3,57,075 for B-Category, and Rs 19,83,750 for C-Category seats.
In the dental stream, fee for para-clinical degree courses has been revised to Rs 3,53,504 for A-Category, Rs 5,74,759 for B-Category, and Rs 9,25,750 for C-Category seats.
Super Speciality courses across five prominent private medical colleges—GSL, Katuri, Narayana, NRI, and Dr Pinnamaneni Siddardha Institute— have an interim fee fixed at Rs 19,83,750.
The government has instructed the Registrar of Dr NTRUHS and college principals to strictly comply with the notified guidelines. Colleges are strictly prohibited from collecting any additional capitation fee.
Institutions must inform students in writing at the time of admission that these fees are tentative and subject to revision upon final determination by the regulatory committee.