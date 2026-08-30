Andhra Pradesh notifies interim fee structure for private medical colleges

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department has issued orders notifying an interim fee structure for undergraduate, postgraduate, and super-speciality medical and dental courses in private unaided professional colleges for the academic year 2026–27.

The fee structure has been revised by enhancing existing rates by 10% for undergraduate courses, and 15% for postgraduate and super-speciality programs over the fees notified for 2025–26.

The government stepped in to notify the temporary fee structure after the Andhra Pradesh Higher Education Fee Regulatory and Monitoring Commission communicated its inability to process and recommend regular fee structures for the 2026–29 block period.

Colleges prohibited from collecting additional capitation fees

The commission stated that it is currently not fully constituted, and is awaiting detailed rules governing its statutory functions from the State.

Under the updated structure for undergraduate MBBS courses, the annual interim tuition fee for A-Category (Competent Authority Quota) seats has been fixed at Rs 18,150, B-Category (Management Quota) seats at Rs 14,52,000, and C-Category (NRI Quota) seats at up to Rs 43,56,000. For BDS courses, the fee stands at Rs 15,730 for

A-Category, Rs 4,84,000 for B-Category, and Rs 14,52,000 for C-Category seats.