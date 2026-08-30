He took the higher road to save lives

PUNJAB : For 11 years, 62-year-old Gulshan Bhatia has spent two to five hours every day filling potholes, repairing damaged stretches of road and installing reflective tapes at accident-prone spots across Amritsar—all at his own expense.

He has refused to take a single penny. The reason dates back to a horrifying accident he witnessed near Khalsa College. A woman riding a scooter with her young daughter lost balance when the two-wheeler hit a pothole in the middle of the road. Both fell onto the road, and a tractor-trolley coming from behind ran over the girl, killing her on the spot. The tragedy stayed with Gulshan and changed his life forever.

While others mourned and moved on, he decided he could not remain a silent spectator. He picked up the tools himself and began filling potholes and repairing damaged stretches wherever he could. Alongside, he began installing reflective tapes at accident-prone spots.

What began as a response to grief slowly became a mission of public service. Despite Amritsar’s Smart City status, many roads continue to have potholes and damaged surfaces, resulting in accidents. Rather than wait for civic authorities to intervene, Gulshan, who runs a modest shoe shop in the Putlighar area, decided to act.

“In the last 11 years, I have approximately filled around 3,500 potholes across the city by myself and have not taken anyone’s help. Daily I see many accidents, e-rickshaws hitting potholes and falling to the side, two-wheeler riders meeting with accidents and four-wheelers getting stuck and braking suddenly to save a person who has fallen from a scooter or motorcycle,” he said.