Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi issues directive to police to crack down on crime and boost security

BHUBANESWAR : Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday issued a 10-point directive to Odisha Police to control crime and strengthen security measures across the state.

Addressing the state-level DGP and IGP conference here, Majhi directed the senior officers and SPs to implement a Zero Tolerance policy against crime, especially offences related to women, while making the system citizen-centric and people-friendly.

“Police must at all times display polite and sensitive behaviour towards the citizens. A citizen approaching a police station is in some sort of distress and she/he must be treated with empathy and compassion in every step,” he stated.

The 10-point directive also includes raising the conviction rate to at least 75 per cent; curbing the drug trade by 2029; strengthening coastal security; enhancing cyber security; monitoring the dark web to check illicit online activities; strengthening intelligence gathering; modernising police stations; taking stringent action against extortion and forced collection of donations during the festive season along with building a corruption-free, dedicated and citizen-friendly policing system.

Majhi asked senior police officers and SPs to make investigations more professional and technology-driven. He said the police must work towards improving the conviction rate. Though the the latest National Crime Records Bureau data has shown improvement to over 40% from an earlier low, much more needs to be done, he said.

Setting a target of at least 75 per cent conviction, Majhi called for better investigation, use of technology and stronger prosecution for achieving it. On the drug menace, Majhi said the Nishamukta Odisha Abhiyan should go beyond seizures and arrests. The police, he said, must dismantle the entire supply chain and the financial syndicates completely.