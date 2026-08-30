Three brothers from Tirunelveli's weaver family get medical seats

TIRUNELVELI : Three sons of a weaver, all students of Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS) in their native Vellanguli village, will soon become doctors as they have secured MBBS and BDS seats after clearing NEET this year.

While the elder brother, R Venkata Sri, appeared for the test for the fourth time, his twin younger brothers, R Arun and R Tharan, have realised their dream in their second attempt. Arun and Tharan will join the Tirunelveli Government Medical College and a private medical college in Coimbatore, respectively. Venkata Sri will join a private dental college in Kanniyakumari district. All three have secured their seats under the 7.5% reservation for government-school students.

Speaking to this newspaper, the trio expressed happiness at securing medical seats with the support of their teachers and parents. “Becoming doctors has been our childhood dream. Our elder brother Venkata Sri’s perseverance encouraged us.

He had been attempting to clear NEET after completing Plus Two at our village school in 2022-23. We also decided to follow in his footsteps after completing our schooling last year. It’s a great moment for us to have secured medical seats the same year,” said the twins.