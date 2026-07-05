A public-spirited doctor crafts words

ASSAM : Pranoy Phukan is a gynaecologist, writer and social contributor, all rolled into one. While on duty, he dedicates his time to healing and bringing new lives into the world. When he is away from his medical commitments, he lets his imagination soar to weave words into poetry and prose. However, his life has another, philanthropic, side to it.

Born in Dikhowmukh in Assam’s Sivasagar district, Phukan is the head and professor of the gynaecology department at the government-run Assam Medical College and Hospital in Dibrugarh, a premier medical institute of the Northeast. He has taught and mentored numerous medical students in a career spanning over three decades. He has served as a university examiner for MBBS, MS and PhD programmes; contributed chapters to postgraduate textbooks of gynaecology and paediatrics; and published more than 50 research papers.

These accomplishments are impressive, but tell only one part of the story. Phukan is also an accomplished writer, with a literary career spanning more than four decades. He is the author of 13 books: six poetry collections, a work of poetry criticism, a novel, a short story collection, two edited volumes on river-based poetry, including an anthology of Assamese poetry on river, and two books on maternal and child health and infertility.

Phukan has been writing Assamese poetry since his youth, drawing inspiration from rivers, deep woods and green paddy fields. His literary gifts were recognised and nurtured by Homen Borgohain, one of Assam’s most revered writers, critics and journalists.

Critics have observed that Phukan’s poetry is not merely aesthetic, it is socially conscious, carrying within it the breath of ordinary lives, the depth of human longing and a protest against injustice.