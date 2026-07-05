A Striker keeps against odds

BIHAR : As a goalkeeper, Rahul Kumar has not only stopped many rival teams from netting the football inside the goalpost but also helped several to set their goals and shine in various sports in Bihar.
In a recently played match in Turkey, Rahul managed to carve a niche in the football field through his tireless efforts, inspiring scores of parents in Bihar. Now, they are no longer hesitant in allowing their children to try their luck in the game. Rahul Kumar, who plays for the FC Madras Under-18 team, has received the Best Goalkeeper award at the JSW Youth Cup. This tournament features the top eight teams from across India. FC Madras won the final. Rahul played a pivotal role in the team’s success.
Starting his career as a footballer in 2019, he has undergone intensive training under the supervision of a coach. A native of Labhgaon in remote Khagaria district, Rahul got his initial training at Ekalavya State Training Centre, Madhubani. Then, he used to play as a striker. But Lady Luck smiled on him when he participated in a sports competition organized at Patliputra Sports Complex in Patna in 2022, in which he performed well and won the hearts of sports lovers.
He was rewarded for his performance at the event. It proved a turning point in his career as a sports person. At the Patliputra Sports Complex event, he got an opportunity to meet Raveendran Sankaran, Director General-cum-chief executive officer (CEO) of Bihar State Sports Authority (BSSA). Sankaran was pleased with Rahul’s performance and got him in touch with a professional coach, Abhishek Yadav, from Madras.
The trainer-cum-coach from Madras landed in Patna on Sankaran’s persuasion and reviewed his past performance as a striker in the football tournaments.
The trainer-cum-coach advised Rahul to focus on goalkeeping, as it was his strongest point. Initially, Rahul was hesitant, but later he agreed. Raveendran Sankaran, a 1995-batch IPS officer, recalls, “It took a lot of time to convince Rahul to play as a goalkeeper. But finally, he agreed and started playing as a keeper. Subsequently, he realised that his coach was right.”
Rahul was sent to Madras for trial and got selected. He was enrolled in FC Team, Madras for proper training on the initiative of Bihar State Sports Authority where he is still undergoing training. His name has been listed in FC Madras Elite Scholarship Programme as well. In the September 2025 tournament, a total of eight teams participated.
But FC Madras got the first position. Earlier, he participated in a national championship and won several medals. He is now preparing for the international tournaments, a dream that he has cherished from the days he started playing football.
Rahul has got an offer to sign an agreement with FIFA as well. “The agreement between the two sides will be signed very soon. It will be a historic day for both Bihar and India when Rahul’s name will be associated with FIFA,” Raveendran Sankaran, who is a native of Tamil Nadu, told this newspaper.
Recalling his journey from Madhubani to Madras, Rahul said that he did not have a pair of boots to play football when he reached Ekalavya State Training Centre in Madhubani. However, a local coach had gifted him one. “My family’s economic condition was not good,” he said.
While his father, Dharmendra Pradhan, a car driver by profession, was supportive, his mother Sushila Devi, a homemaker, wanted him to be a doctor. But Rahul differed from them as he wanted to become a footballer. “When I used to see children below my age playing football in the playground, I also wanted to play. But I don’t have basic facilities, which made me shy,” he added.
He got inspiration to become a footballer from a seven-side football tournament organised at his native village in 2015. “When children below my age can play and win accolades for the team and village, why not me?” haunted Rahul’s mind.
At the moment, he contacted Mohammad Danish, his coach-cum-mentor. “Danish Sir imparted proper training as a footballer. Had he not supported me, I would not have become a footballer,” he said. Earlier, parents in rural Bihar often asked their children to go to school and focus more on studies. People are least bothered about sports. But after Rahul’s selection, people’s mindset has changed in his native village. “Now parents allow their children to play games of their choice,” Rahul added.
Rahul has become a source of inspiration for many budding sports persons not only in his native village but also in adjoining villages. His father Dharmendra Poddar said, “I was not aware that children can shine in the field of sports. Now, I realise I was wrong.”
The eldest among the five siblings of Poddar, Rahul is pursuing his studies as well. After completing his 10th from Madhubani, he has gotten admitted to a Chennai-based institute to complete his 12th examination. He expressed his satisfaction over his training under his coach, Satiesh. Days are not far off when Rahul will participate in international football tournaments. “I will achieve my goal. My coach always motivates me to think big and do good. Dreams have no limit,” he asserted.
He dreams of playing football for a foreign team and exudes confidence that he will fulfil his dream one day. He recalls how his coach told him to have a big dream if you want to set a big goal in your life.