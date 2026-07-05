A Striker keeps against odds

The trainer-cum-coach from Madras landed in Patna on Sankaran’s persuasion and reviewed his past performance as a striker in the football tournaments.

The trainer-cum-coach advised Rahul to focus on goalkeeping, as it was his strongest point. Initially, Rahul was hesitant, but later he agreed. Raveendran Sankaran, a 1995-batch IPS officer, recalls, “It took a lot of time to convince Rahul to play as a goalkeeper. But finally, he agreed and started playing as a keeper. Subsequently, he realised that his coach was right.”

Rahul was sent to Madras for trial and got selected. He was enrolled in FC Team, Madras for proper training on the initiative of Bihar State Sports Authority where he is still undergoing training. His name has been listed in FC Madras Elite Scholarship Programme as well. In the September 2025 tournament, a total of eight teams participated.

But FC Madras got the first position. Earlier, he participated in a national championship and won several medals. He is now preparing for the international tournaments, a dream that he has cherished from the days he started playing football.

Rahul has got an offer to sign an agreement with FIFA as well. “The agreement between the two sides will be signed very soon. It will be a historic day for both Bihar and India when Rahul’s name will be associated with FIFA,” Raveendran Sankaran, who is a native of Tamil Nadu, told this newspaper.

Recalling his journey from Madhubani to Madras, Rahul said that he did not have a pair of boots to play football when he reached Ekalavya State Training Centre in Madhubani. However, a local coach had gifted him one. “My family’s economic condition was not good,” he said.

While his father, Dharmendra Pradhan, a car driver by profession, was supportive, his mother Sushila Devi, a homemaker, wanted him to be a doctor. But Rahul differed from them as he wanted to become a footballer. “When I used to see children below my age playing football in the playground, I also wanted to play. But I don’t have basic facilities, which made me shy,” he added.

He got inspiration to become a footballer from a seven-side football tournament organised at his native village in 2015. “When children below my age can play and win accolades for the team and village, why not me?” haunted Rahul’s mind.