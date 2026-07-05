Lavender blooms big in valley of saffron

JAMMU & KASHMIR : Kashmir, known for apples and saffron, is witnessing the rise of another fragrant treasure—lavender. More and more farmers and entrepreneurs are showing interest in the lavender farming in the cold temperate region.

“Just as apples and saffron have long been synonymous with Kashmir, we want to ensure that in the coming years, the Valley is equally recognised for its thriving lavender cultivation,” floriculturist Abdul Hamid Shah said. “Kashmir’s cold temperature climate offers ideal conditions for lavender farming,” he said. Lavender is now being cultivated in all 10 districts of the Valley, including Pulwama, Kupwara, Shopian, Budgam, Ganderbal and Baramulla. Remarkably, its cultivation has even reached the border areas of Gurez and Uri, close to the LoC in north Kashmir.

Unlike many conventional crops, lavender is a long-term investment. According to Shah, a single plant bears flowers for at least 13 years, needs little maintenance and can be harvested from the second year of plantation. “Lavender thrives even with limited irrigation. It is naturally resistant to rodents and is rarely affected by pests or diseases, making it a low-maintenance crop with minimal risk of infection,” he said.

Rubeena Tabassum, a pioneer in lavender farming in Kashmir, started its cultivation on 150 kanals of land in Budgam in 2008 and has now expanded it to about 400 kanals. She has also built a value-added enterprise around the crop. The extracted oil of lavender flowers is used in soaps, cosmetics, perfumes, and medicinal products.