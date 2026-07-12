Anti-narcotics war shifted beyond country’s borders

NEW DELHI: In a major offensive amid India’s fight against narcotics, as vowed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Centre has decided to launch a coordinated multi-agency offensive to dismantle international drug syndicates and disrupt global supply chains before narcotics reach the country’s borders, marking a strategic shift from interception to prevention.

The initiative, in line with Shah’s commitment to a “zero-tolerance” approach against drugs, was finalised after a series of high-level meetings held in March and April and a few of them were chaired by the Home Minister himself.

Senior officials said the new strategy focuses on targeting global criminal infrastructure that produces, finances and transports narcotics, rather than relying on seizures after drugs enter India.

“Under the plan, intelligence, enforcement and investigative agencies have been directed to prepare comprehensive assessments of the international narcotics ecosystem within their respective domains.

The exercise includes identifying key trafficking corridors, profiling major drug kingpins, tracing financial and logistics networks, and mapping criminal operations across the Golden Triangle, Southeast Asia, the Middle East and other high-risk regions,” a senior official privy to the development said.