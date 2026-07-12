Chandigarh diary | Himachal Guv shakes leg along with local crowd

Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta took part in the traditional folk dance during the closing ceremony of the three-day national-level Maa Shoolini Mela in Solan. Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil also danced to foot-tapping Dogri songs with the crowd as the evening concluded with folk and musical performances by Himachali artists. Accompanied by First Lady Bindu Gupta, Gupta lauded the festival as a beautiful reflection of the state’s vibrant cultural heritage, communal harmony, and deeprooted faith. Earlier in the day, the governor visited the historic Durga Temple located at Ganj Bazaar, offering prayers.
What’s cooking? Punjab Congress leaders dine it out
Punjab Congress seems to be trying a new political recipe ahead of the 2027 Assembly polls—fewer faction fights, more meetings over meals. AICC in-charge Bhupesh Baghel has been hopping between breakfast and dinner tables to bring rival camps closer. He hosted discussions with leaders including Rana KP Singh, Amarinder Raja Warring, Raj Kumar Verka, Brahm Mohindra and others, signalling efforts to bridge differences within the state unit. Verka’s meeting with former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi added to speculation of a tactical understanding between factions. Baghel also held a closed-door meeting with Partap Singh Bajwa.
Jakhar a target of former colleague before polls
Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring took a swipe at Sunil Jakhar, alleging that he acted as a “sleeper cell” while in Congress and had an understanding with BJP. Warring claimed that Jakhar “failed” as Congress chief and was made campaign panel chairman. “BJP gave him supari of Congress. After we lost the elections, he switched to BJP and became its state chief,” he alleged. Responding to Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa’s remarks about a “compromised leader”, Warring said He was “100% correct” and said that neither he nor Randhawa has ever been compromised, adding that misunderstanding between them would be resolved soon.
Harpreet Bajwa
Our correspondent in Chandigarh
hsbajwa73@gmail.com