Chandigarh diary | Himachal Guv shakes leg along with local crowd

Jakhar a target of former colleague before polls

Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring took a swipe at Sunil Jakhar, alleging that he acted as a “sleeper cell” while in Congress and had an understanding with BJP. Warring claimed that Jakhar “failed” as Congress chief and was made campaign panel chairman. “BJP gave him supari of Congress. After we lost the elections, he switched to BJP and became its state chief,” he alleged. Responding to Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa’s remarks about a “compromised leader”, Warring said He was “100% correct” and said that neither he nor Randhawa has ever been compromised, adding that misunderstanding between them would be resolved soon.

Harpreet Bajwa

Our correspondent in Chandigarh

hsbajwa73@gmail.com