Delhi police's PCR fleet to cross 900 with 50 new vehicles

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police’s PCR fleet is set to get a major boost, with 50 new vehicles likely to be inducted, taking the total number of the Police Control Room (PCR) vans in the national capital to over 900, sources said.

According to sources, the induction process is in its final stages and the new fleet is expected to join the force likely in the next two months. With more PCR vans on the road, the department aims to strengthen emergency response and reduce the load on existing units, which currently cover large areas across the city.

PCR vans are often the first responders during emergencies and play a critical role in maintaining law and order in the capital. At present, the Delhi Police PCR unit operates a fleet of 889 vehicles. However, some of these have completed their operational life and will be phased out. With the expected induction, the total fleet strength will cross the 900-mark, giving the force wider coverage and faster response capability, sources said.

Last year, the department had planned to revamp its PCR fleet by prominently displaying the name “PCR” on the vans to make them more recognisable to the public, especially during emergencies, thereby improving public engagement and response times.