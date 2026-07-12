Delhi police's PCR fleet to cross 900 with 50 new vehicles

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police’s PCR fleet is set to get a major boost, with 50 new vehicles likely to be inducted, taking the total number of the Police Control Room (PCR) vans in the national capital to over 900, sources said.
According to sources, the induction process is in its final stages and the new fleet is expected to join the force likely in the next two months. With more PCR vans on the road, the department aims to strengthen emergency response and reduce the load on existing units, which currently cover large areas across the city.
PCR vans are often the first responders during emergencies and play a critical role in maintaining law and order in the capital. At present, the Delhi Police PCR unit operates a fleet of 889 vehicles. However, some of these have completed their operational life and will be phased out. With the expected induction, the total fleet strength will cross the 900-mark, giving the force wider coverage and faster response capability, sources said.
Last year, the department had planned to revamp its PCR fleet by prominently displaying the name “PCR” on the vans to make them more recognisable to the public, especially during emergencies, thereby improving public engagement and response times.
The PCR fleet currently includes all-women PCR vans, Prakhar vans, Parakram vans and tourist PCR vans. The Prakhar vans focus on curbing street crimes such as snatching and offences against women, while the Parakram vans are tasked with anti-terror operations and armed responses. The all-women PCR vans are stationed near schools, colleges and busy markets to enhance women’s safety. Tourist PCR vans are deployed in areas frequently visited by tourists.
Earlier this year, Delhi Police flagged off 55 newly inducted PCR mobile patrol vehicles (MPVs) and 156 refurbished Omni motorcycles. These were allocated to the Dwarka, outer north, south, south-west, Rohini, outer, and south-east police districts. Apart from that, the police are also planning to procure over 500 body-worn cameras for its personnel, recognising the crucial role these devices can play during emergency response situations.
The unit has 88 body-worn cameras in use. However, with the growing demand for greater operational transparency and reliable documentation of field interactions, the proposed expansion aims to equip a much larger section of PCR personnel with the technology.