Displaced families lose address in SIR season

NEW DELHI: 60-year old Usha Devi sits near the temple at one of the ghats in Yamuna Bazaar, reminiscing about the time she spent there. “My husband used to be a priest at the temple. He died while performing puja,” she said.

Her son still works as a priest at the temple and after the demolition drive, the family moved to a flat at Ankur Vihar. “By Yamuna Mata’s grace, three of my children are doing well in their lives and that’s why we are able to afford a flat,” she said, adding, “But that’s not the case for everyone here.” “I come here every evening after the demolition and spend some time on the banks of Yamuna. It gives me peace,” she added.

It has been two weeks since the bulldozers left Yamuna Bazaar, but for hundreds of families displaced by the Delhi Development Authority’s demolition drive, the struggle is only beginning. As they grapple with soaring rents and uncertainty over rehabilitation, many say that the absence of a permanent address has complicated the process of filling out their Special Intensive Revision (SIR) forms.

For families of priests who have lived on the Yamuna’s banks for generations, the loss is not just of a home but of a way of life. Even now, many come to the ghats every evening to sit by their ‘Yamuna Mata’, underscoring their emotional bond with the river and its banks.