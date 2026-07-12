Government asks states to fix order delays in repairs around ASI monuments

NEW DELHI: The delay in site inspections and submission of reports is leading to pendency and adversely affecting timely disposal of applications seeking National Monument Authority’s (NMA’S) permission for construction, repair and renovation of structures in the vicinity of the protected sites or monuments under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

Taking note of the issue, the NMA has asked competent authorities (CAs) in states to process the applications within 15 days and forward them for final consideration.

The NMA reminded officials that the timelines prescribed under the provisions of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (AMASR) Act, 1958 and AMASR Rules, 2011 are statutory and must be followed strictly.

Expressing concern over the growing pendency of applications, through an advisory, the Authority has also asked the CAs to review, identify the causes of delays and initiate corrective measures.

“During interactions with CAs, it has emerged that delays are frequently caused due to deferment in scheduling of site inspections and submission of inspection reports. Such delays have a negative bearing on Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) and Ease of Living initiatives,” the NMA noted in the advisory.

The NMA also suggested that if holdups are due to logistical or administrative constraints such as non-availability of vehicles, surveyors, or other resources, it should be communicated to the member secretary so that appropriate measures could be looked into to find solutions.