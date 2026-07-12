Rs 626 crore for women empowerment in Chhattisgarh

RAIPUR: In a boost to women’s financial independence and dignity, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Saturday released the 29th installment of the state’s flagship Mahtari Vandan Yojana.

With a single click from his official residence, the CM transferred a staggering Rs 626.25 crore directly into the bank accounts of over 66 lakh women across the state via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

With this latest payout, the scheme achieves a milestone, bringing the cumulative financial support transferred directly to the state’s women to an impressive `18,805.83 crore across 29 instalments. CM Sai congratulating the beneficiaries, hailed the initiative as a powerful engine for change.

“The Mahtari Vandan Yojana has truly emerged as a shining symbol of women’s dignity, financial independence, and economic empowerment,” he stated. He emphasised that the state government is deeply committed to driving up women’s participation in the local economy and ensuring they become financially self-reliant.

The Chief Minister shared inspiring stories from his travels across the state, noting that the monthly Rs 1,000 assistance is doing far more than just covering basic needs. Armed with steady financial support, many women have stepped into entrepreneurship—starting small businesses, launching tailoring and embroidery shops, and creating self-employment opportunities. For others, the funds have become a vital safety net used to secure better education for their children, quality healthcare, and improved household nutrition.