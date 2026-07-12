‘Staged’ robbery attempt of Rs 37L busted, three held

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has busted a self-staged robbery of Rs 37.5 lakh on the Burari flyover with the arrest of three people, including two employees of the victim’s company, officials said.

The accused have been identified as Vipin (29), a resident of Jahangirpuri, and Abhishek (26) and Yogesh (26), both residents of Rohini. Police recovered `36.92 lakh in cash, four mobile phones and the motorcycle used, police said.

A PCR call was received on Thursday reporting a cash robbery by three motorcycle-borne men near the Burari flyover. Police reached the spot, where Mohan Dass, an employee of a private company engaged in advertising and newspaper publishing, told them that he, along with colleagues Abhishek and Yogesh, had collected Rs 45.5 lakh from Chandni Chowk for delivery to their employer’s house in Saraswati Vihar.

Dass and Abhishek were carrying Rs 37.5 lakh on one motorcycle, while Yogesh was carrying Rs 8 lakh on another. Around 6 pm, near the Burari flyover, three men allegedly intercepted them by hitting their motorcycle, snatched the bag containing Rs 37.5 lakh and fled towards Nirankari Bhawan, Additional DCP (North) Niharika Bhatt said. Dass and Abhishek chased the suspects and, with the help of passers-by, caught one of them. However, instead of handing him over to the police, Abhishek and Yogesh claimed he escaped near GTB Nagar Metro station after biting Yogesh on the shoulder.

Abhishek and Yogesh later confessed to staging the robbery with Vipin, who was sub arrested from Jahangirpuri.