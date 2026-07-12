‘Trend’ of rape charges in matrimonial disputes: Delhi High Court

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has expressed concern over women litigants levelling severe charges of sexual misconduct on their in-laws in matrimonial disputes. The court has noted that some women indulge in this unscrupulous practice to force their in-laws into settling cases with money.

Justice Girish Kathpalia made the observation while staying a trial court’s proceedings against two men, accused by their brother’s estranged wife of cruelty and rape.

“A trend is setting in where the complainants have started alleging such serious charges only to ensure that the in-laws of the complainant are compelled to settle the matrimonial disputes by paying hefty amounts,” the judge noted.