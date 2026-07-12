Uttarakhand hospital wall collapse kills doctor, highway shut

DEHRADUN: A relentless downpour in Uttarakhand on Saturday claimed a government doctor’s life after a damaged retaining wall near the hospital’s residential complex collapsed on him. The monsoon rains also triggered landslides, disrupting traffic on key pilgrimage routes. Authorities have issued warnings of more downpours and thunderstorms until July 17.

Dr Naveen Dimri, medical officer in charge of the Primary Health Centre at Narayanbagar in Chamoli district, died while inspecting the rain-damaged wall behind the residential building when it suddenly gave way, burying him under the debris. Given the severity of his injuries, he was referred to a higher medical centre. However, he died of his injuries while being taken for treatment.

A massive landslide disrupted traffic along the Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway in the Sirobagar-Khankra landslide zone. The highway remained closed for nearly 10 hours after debris and boulders began falling from the hillside around 2 am on Saturday.

Continuous rain hampered clearance operations, with fresh debris repeatedly rolling onto the road and posing a risk to workers and heavy machinery. The highway was eventually reopened around noon.

Officials said that the stretch from Mini Goa Beach to Khankra was badly hit. Police stopped traffic, resulting in queues extending for nearly 10 kilometres on both sides. Thousands of Char Dham pilgrims, locals and vehicles carrying essential commodities remained stranded for hours.