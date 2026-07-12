We win elections through votes, but earn respect via selfless service, says V-P

PATNA: Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan on Saturday asserted that elections were won through votes, but true respect and the people’s confidence were earned solely through selfless service.

He was speaking at the inaugural session of the two-day orientation-cum-training programme for the members of the 18th Bihar legislative assembly at Bihar Institute of Public Administration and Rural Development (BIPARD), Gaya Ji.

Radhakrishnan noted that winning an election was only the first step in a democracy, but earning the lasting trust of the people was possible only through dedicated service and sensitive leadership. He also called for stopping migration from Bihar and transforming the state into a hub of employment.

The Vice-President said that the state’s development should be such that its youth did not have to leave the state in search of jobs, emphasising that conditions should be created where people from other parts of the country came to Bihar seeking employment and opportunities.

He said that people had placed their trust in elected representatives, and it was now their responsibility to strengthen that trust through development. Referring to Gaya Ji’s rich historical and spiritual heritage, Radhakrishnan said that it was the sacred land where Prince Siddhartha attained enlightenment and became Lord Buddha.

He urged elected representatives to draw inspiration from this land by embracing service, compassion, and dedication to society. Describing Bihar as the “Margdarshak” of India’s democratic journey, the V-P said that Bihar played a guiding role in the nation’s history.